South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Clarifies Processes in West Coast District

press release

Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers says after engaging the Bergrivier, Swartland and Saldanha Bay municipalities, there is a clearer understanding of his department's planning and funding models.

Minister Simmers said: "I'd like to commend my senior executive team who did a sterling job in presenting and clarifying our processes. Similar to the Garden Route and Overberg Districts, it's become clear that there were a few misunderstandings about how we function. I am happy to say that the municipalities and those stakeholders we engaged with, now have a clear understanding.

The engagements were further used to remind municipalities of our budget cut of over R 200 million, and its implications, as well as their allocations for 20/21 financial year.

Swartland's allocation is R59,9 million, Saldanha Bay receives R 25,46 million, while Bergrivier has an allocation of R 5 million.

As much as we had these fruitful engagements, I made it clear that projects such as the Noordhoek development in Velddrif should immediately commence and be concluded, as further delays cannot be accepted. There are deserving and qualifying beneficiaries that have and are continuing to wait for their housing opportunity. It is unacceptable that a minority holds an entire community at ransom

It was also unfortunate that we could not meet with the Matzikama and Cederberg municipalities. It is critical that all spheres of government work together, as it helps improve service delivery to our people. We're extending an olive branch to these municipalities, as we're only concerned with the well-being of all the residents of the Western Cape.

It brought me great joy to handover Title Deeds to 10 residents in Riebeek Wes and a further 10 in Langebaan and Hopefield. The Riebeek Wes Title Deed handovers come barely 11 months after beneficiaries moved into their brand-new homes as part of the Riebeek Wes housing project.

It is through moments such as these that we ensure our people's dignity is restored and their lives further improved. These residents have now been further empowered, as for the first time in their lives, they've become fully-fledged and legal homeowners."

Hopefield residents, Mr and Mrs George were pleased when they received their Title Deed. Mrs Caroline George said: "We've waited so long for this day to come, but it's been worth the wait. I'm grateful to the provincial and municipal governments who made this day possible. I will never forget this day."

Another Title Deed recipient, Mrs Avalona Kleinsmidt from Langebaan said: "I'm happy to have my own house and I appreciate what the government is doing for me. It is difficult to express my joy, but I am truly grateful."

Minister Simmers added: "Given the current economic climate and cuts in our budgets, which affects all spheres of governments, I once again call on municipalities to incorporate alternatives such as Sustainable Building Technologies (SBT's) and other affordable housing solutions in their development mix so that they're able to deliver to their people, at an accelerated pace.

I would also like to also thank all the viewers who followed the proceedings live on Facebook, particularly since the current regulations limit large public events. COVID-19 has placed us in unprecedented times and by utilising technology and social media to ensure the public is part of these types of engagements, we're demonstrating the transparency of the Western Cape Government. We note and appreciate your feedback.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, safe, resilient and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."