Liberia: Two-Horse Race in Bong County Senatorial Election

Gbarnga — In spite of the nine aspirants who have declared their ambitions to contest the December 8 Special Senatorial election in Bong County, every objective analysis will narrow down to the race of two people: incumbent Senator Henry Yallah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and District Two representative Prince Moye of the Collaboration of Political Parties (CPP).

Although the above assertion is debatable, especially by other aspirants, who would contend that they have what it takes to win the race, the facts are glaring - the two parties on which Yallah and Moye are contesting are major parties at the national level - the election is therefore an outright war of political supremacy between the incumbent senator and the District Two lawmaker.

Not only are the major political players in Bong County polarized along party lines or queuing behind either Yallah or Moye, the rivalry between the CDC and CPP at the national level is also projecting these two men more prominently before residents of the county.

And very importantly, they are the biggest spenders with huge financial capability to effectively execute their campaigns, a key factor in Liberian politics. Very intriguing is the fact that both Yallah and Moye, who were elected 2011, were former school mates of the William V. S. Tubman Gray High School in Gbarnga and are also graduates of Cuttington University. Both of them have for the past eight years collaborated to commission several development projects in District Two including the construction of a bridge in the town of Tomue, the elevation of an elementary school to a junior high level in Gbenequelleh Town, among others.

CDC and Senator Yallah

The second term bid of Senator Yallah has been characterized by intrigues mainly because of his face-off with Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, who announced two weeks ago that she won't support his re-election. But observers believed the face-off between him and the vice president could win him public sympathy. Because of the reported rift between the vice president and president George Weah, Howard-Taylor would be out to prove a point to President Weah and Senator Yallah that she is still a force to reckon with in the county.

A strong force in Bong politics himself, Yallah not only enjoys the backing of influential CDC lawmaker Marvin Cole of District Three with whom he had mended fence and now collaborating to ensure the party wins, he also currently enjoys the backing of five members of the Bong Legislative Caucus like lawmaker Edward Karfiah of District Five, who is a two-term lawmaker and former campaign manager of then senator and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, the chairman of the CPP Legislative Caucus and lawmaker of Bong's District Five, Joseph Papa Kolleh and Junior Hills of District 1.

Rep. Cole last week assured residents of Bong County that Yallah would win the election, saying: "I am very optimistic that Yallah will emerge victorious because his achievements in the county for the past nine years show that he means well for residents," Cole said.

This is more so because the ruling CDC officials in the county say they are not ready to lose an inch to the CPP ahead of the 2023 presidential elections. Despite the fact he is at loggerheads with Howard-Taylor, who is seen as the 'face' of Bong politics following her election feats in 2005 and 2014 respectively, he has shown an understanding of Bong politics to an extent that he could give his adversaries a good run for their money.

More than anything else, one thing Yallah has going for him is the support among the people. Most residents see his achievements across all sectors - education, infrastructure, health and others. The larger part of the impact he would make at the election would be based on the support from the electorates.

CPP and Rep Moye

The CPP and Deputy Speaker Moye have a chance to win the December election. In terms of presence and candidate's popularity in the county, Moye and CPP have what it takes to give the ruling CDC a good fight.

Three members of the Bong Legislative Caucus including Moima Briggs-Mensah of Bong's District Six, Rep. Robert Womba, lawmaker of District Four have all endorsed his senatorial bid. This connection would undoubtedly swing more votes to his side.

Moye, a two-term lawmaker, is said to have engaged in a number of commendable projects during his nine years as lawmaker of District Two. His ambition is making waves across the county and might just be the candidate to watch.

Overall, Moye , a grassroots politician, enjoys support from the 13 administrative districts of the county, while Yallah relies on his achievements and acceptance among the people by standing against "greed".

Ultimately, the determinant factors are the electorates. Thus, barring any unforeseen circumstances, a majority of Bong residents are waiting to see what the outcome of the ongoing power tussle would be in the county.