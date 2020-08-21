Liberia: Action for Community Matters' Anti-Covid-19 Intervention Benefits 108 Families

Monrovia — More than 100 Liberian market women are commending a grass-root microfinance institution in Liberia, Action for Community Matters (ACOMA), for donating a huge consignment of assorted food and non-food items to them.

The donation, including 108 bags of rice (25kg each) and 115 nose masks valued at over US$2,000 United States Dollars, were presented to the women recently as part of ACOMA's intervention supporting efforts to end covid19 in the country.

The women's show of gratitude was not only visible in their facial expressions but also in their kind words and touching stories of the struggles they undergo daily to support their respective families.

One of the beneficiaries, Felecia Shipper, said they were overwhelmed with joy to have received a bag of rice each along with masks for their respective families.

Felecia, who is head of the ACOMA women centers in Peace Island and Wroto-Town, in Montserrado County, said the gesture came right on time, lamenting that they were facing increasing hardship due to the 'lockdown' and other covid19 restrictions.

"This is a surprise! We did not expect it," said Felecia as she continued to praise ACOMA. "We were only expecting the long overdue Liberian government's food distribution exercise when ACOMA suddenly came in."

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to ACOMA, especially, the institution's Founder, Mrs. Emily Gugbeh-Peal, for her passion to improve the lives of Liberian women.

Like Felecia, several others including eight staffers who benefited from ACOMA anti-covid-19 intervention in Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Nimba Counties were also grateful.

Considering the average Liberian families of ten persons, the gesture benefited a little over 1,000 poor and marginalized people.

Speaking via mobile phone from the United States of America, the Founder of ACOMA, Mrs. Emily Guegbeh-Peal, said the intervention was her organization's way of responding to the 'clarion cry for help' from many Liberians amid the pandemic.

Mrs. Peal, averred that considering the increasing hardship in the country owing to the covid19 pandemic, there was a need to lend a helping hand to the women whose major source of living - selling in the market- was affected by the lockdown and other restrictions.

She noted that the intervention is part of ACOMA's mission to work with poor and marginalized communities and people to eradicate poverty and inequality and build resilient communities.

According to the Founder of ACOMA, the donation and other programs being undertaken by the institution stems from her commitment to the empowerment of Liberian market women.

Mrs. Peal, however, expressed deep gratitude to ACOMA's many donors, especially Mrs. Michelle Lerach, for their unwavering support to the organization's initiatives.

According to ACOMA Founder, Mrs. Lerach, who resides in the United States of America, has always contributed immensely to ACOMA's operations which continue to positively impact the lives of thousands of poor and marginalized communities.

She disclosed that Mrs. Lerach contributed US$1,700 United States Dollars toward ACOMA's anti-covid19 intervention recently and about US$5,000 US Dollars during the 2014 Ebola pandemic.

Mrs. Peal however urged Mrs. Michelle Lerach to continue supporting ACOMA, while encouraging other well-meaning individuals and institutions who believe in the empowerment of poor and marginalized communities to follow-suit.