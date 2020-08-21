Liberia: Tussle Over Ownership of Gospel Singer Marron Cassell 'Late Husband's' Property

Monrovia — A legal battle is expected to commence shortly at the Monthly and Probate Court at the Temple of Justice to determine the ownership of property of the late Edward Cassell, husband of Gospel Music Ambassador Marron Cassell.

Court records in the possession of FrontPageAfrica show that the two parties are claiming ownership of the property in the City of Paynesville.

One of the parties claiming the property is George S. Popel, who claimed to be the Attorney-in-Fact of the deceased - this means he has a transferred legal representation. The other party claiming ownership is Marron D. Cassell who is identified as a wife of the deceased.

A tussle over the late Cassell property came before the Court after the lawyer representing Marron Cassell wrote a letter of complaint alleging that Mr. Popel had illegal occupied the property.

Marron's lawyer asked the court to compel Mr. Popel to give account of all monies and documents in his possession as it relates to the late Cassel properties.

Cllr. Samuel Clark's letter to the court dated June 25, 2020 indicated that based on information by Mr. Popel, a tenant of the Cassell Compound in Paynesville, has taken over the property thereby administrating same without any legal authority.

Another part of the letter stated that the action by the tenant is a strange practice of law and therefore the court should invite Mr. Popel to appear before it for a conference to present to prove his authority.

But reacting to the allegation, Popel's lawyer, Atty.Leroy Gonqueh of the Cooperative Law Firm, informed the court that while the complaint of Marron Cassell was filed to the court, her letter of administration was still in the National Archive for registration.

Popel's lawyer stated that Rule#21 of the rules for the governance of the Probate Court states that upon the demise of an interstate owner 30 days after his death, the curator shall file information in court bringing said fact to the attention of the judge where upon the court shall issue an order empowering the curator together with a representative of the deceased who shall be nearest in degree to the interstate to take true and correct inventory of the land but this was not done.

According to Popel's lawyer, Edward Cassell died on April 6, 2020 and was buried on April 11,2020 in violation of rule 21. Marron Cassell petition to the probate court for letter of administration was on April 9 while the deceased body was still at the Alfred Butler Funeral Home and not even buried.

Atty. Gonqueh further alleged that Marron Cassell first name was Marron Dweh when she got married to the deceased and her name was changed to Marron Cassell.

He added that she met the deceased with his properties before the marriage and later abandoned the marital home, divorced the deceased and travel to America where she has been for the last 10 years and was married to another man and had a twin in her new relationship.