South Africa: 'I Like My Holy Waters,' Boasts Edwin Sodi, Winner of R255-Million Free State Asbestos Contract

Politically connected CEO Edwin Sodi announced, 'I'm an avid collector of whiskies.' Sodi paid a R600,000 deposit for a Range Rover to a Ballito car dealership in December 2015. He testified he was settling about six months' debt for luxury alcohol he obtained from then director-general of the Free State Department of Human Settlements, Thabane Zulu. By then, Sodi and a partner had won a handsome R255m asbestos project with Zulu's department in the Free State. The project was a sham.

On Wednesday 19 August 2020, the CEO of Blackhead Consulting Pty (Ltd) testified on his predilection for "pricey" liquor, but was at pains to appear humble. "I don't want to say this in a manner that's gonna sound, you know, arrogant, but there are certain types of alcohol which are pricey," testified Edwin Sodi.

The politically connected CEO and tenderpreneur returned to the State Capture Inquiry to field further questions on his role in lucrative -- and bloated -- asbestos projects in Gauteng and the Free State. On Wednesday morning Sodi arrived in his Sunday best and even made references to the divine in his testimony.

