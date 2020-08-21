South Africa: 'I Like My Holy Waters,' Boasts Edwin Sodi, Winner of R255-Million Free State Asbestos Contract

20 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

Politically connected CEO Edwin Sodi announced, 'I'm an avid collector of whiskies.' Sodi paid a R600,000 deposit for a Range Rover to a Ballito car dealership in December 2015. He testified he was settling about six months' debt for luxury alcohol he obtained from then director-general of the Free State Department of Human Settlements, Thabane Zulu. By then, Sodi and a partner had won a handsome R255m asbestos project with Zulu's department in the Free State. The project was a sham.

On Wednesday 19 August 2020, the CEO of Blackhead Consulting Pty (Ltd) testified on his predilection for "pricey" liquor, but was at pains to appear humble. "I don't want to say this in a manner that's gonna sound, you know, arrogant, but there are certain types of alcohol which are pricey," testified Edwin Sodi.

CLOSE

The politically connected CEO and tenderpreneur returned to the State Capture Inquiry to field further questions on his role in lucrative -- and bloated -- asbestos projects in Gauteng and the Free State. On Wednesday morning Sodi arrived in his Sunday best and even made references to the divine in his testimony.

His outfit was shades of blue, from a navy suit to pinstripe...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.