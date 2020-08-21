Nigeria: Why APC Will Win Ondo Governorship Election - Sanwo-Olu

21 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has explained why he believes the ruling party will win on October 10.

Mr Sanwo-Olu spoke with journalists on Thursday at Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja according to a report by The Nation newspaper.

The campaign chairman said the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election, has performed well to win again with a landslide victory.

"The party's confidence is buoyed by the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in different areas of human endeavours."

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the incumbent governor has moved Ondo from her hitherto parlous state and returned it to a trajectory of growth and development.

"This is a major feature of our party. We pride ourselves as harbinger of peace, progress and purposeful leadership wherever we have our foothold."

He disclosed that he remained confident of victory against the other 16 candidates from other political parties.

He also criticised the administration of former governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

"The people of Ondo were dissatisfied with Iroko's eight years of motion without movement so they decided to give the progressives the opportunity and so far, Governor Akeredolu has done very well. He has impacted meaningfully on the lives of the poor masses, the middle class as well as the upper class of Ondo residents. In fact, his sterling performance has made our job a lot easier."

Asked for his message to the opposition parties, Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the parties to desist from wasting their time.

He, however, said no party would be taken for granted.

"They should really not waste their time. But election is something that is not over until it is all over, so we are not going to take anybody for granted. We are going for an election and it is going to be issues based. We will ensure that we campaign on the platform for the people and citizens of Ondo State to see the need why they need to continue with the progressive government that they have," he said. "We are on the march to victory in Ondo State."

Although over a dozen parties will take part in the election, there are three major contenders for the race. They are Mr Akeredolu of the APC, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.