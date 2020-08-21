South Africa: After the Lockdown - What Have We Learned?

21 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Now that we are apparently at the end of the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we must prepare for the second wave and life with the virus in the longer term. As we limp out of several brutal months there are important questions to ask about the breakdown of trust between government, business and the people on the ground.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa relatively quickly. Despite some warnings that this could happen, there was not enough time to think through all of the questions that it would throw at us.

No one foresaw that the schools debate could get so complicated or that the cigarette ban would become one of the biggest talking points of the moment. With that little bit of hindsight we now have, we can examine what worked and what didn't, and look at what could be improved.

Now is the moment to draw breath, and to consider what lessons - if any - have been learnt.

Two big issues stand out.

The first is, whether it is right to treat the entire country in the same manner during a pandemic.

At the beginning, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a...

