South Africa: Standard Bank Shows Glimmers of Silver Linings

Amid the worst economic shock in living memory, South African banks remain profitable and stable - if Standard Bank's results are anything to go by.

Standard Bank delivered a predictably shocking set of results for the six months to June 30 2020, when it opened the reporting season for the big four banks on Thursday. But within the results were a number of silver linings, notably its positive operating growth ahead of provisions and a sterling performance from the bank's ex-South Africa operations.

The bad news first. Group headline earnings declined by 44% in 1H19 to R7.5-billion, as consumers and businesses stopped spending (and earning) during the lockdown and bad debts ratcheted up.

Within the group, South Africa bore the brunt of the pandemic and ensuing lockdown and headline earnings declined by 72% as the pandemic exacerbated the recession that began towards the end of 2019. Hopes for modest economic growth were dashed and impairment charges increased to R11.3-billion, 2.7 times those reported in the prior period (1H19).

As a result, return on equity fell to 8.5% from 18%.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala warned that while customer activity and business turnover levels are showing signs of recovery, South Africa's...