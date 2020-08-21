South Africa: Ezibeleni SAPS Changes Life of a Family in Komani

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provisional Commissioner Eastern Cape

In an effort to ensure welfare, members of Ezibeleni SAPS in Chris Hani District, renovated a dilapidated home of a family at Bhekela Village in Komani. The renovated house was handed back to its owners, Ntshanga family today, 20 August 2020.

The initiative followed after on-duty members from Ezibeleni SAPS identified a disadvantaged family at Bhekela Village, Komani. The members then decided to make a change in Ntshanga family's situation. Ezibeleni SAPS called upon different stakeholders to ensure success of the initiative.

The handing over of the house was honoured by office of the Executive Mayor of Chris Hani, and other stakeholders, inclusive of, among others, Community Policing Forum and Moral Regeneration Movement.

In her welcoming address, Mayor of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, Ms Luleka Gubula commended integration of different institutions in ensuring the welfare of communities.

Representative from Chris Hani Municipality, Councillor Mthethunzima Jack praised the SAPS for the impressing work done in a short space of time. He also encouraged integrated approach in improving people's lives. The Councillor utilised the platform to reprimand Gender Based Violence and Femicide in the society.

Chris Hani District Commissioner, Major General Funeka Siganga thanked the support provided by Local Government in ensuring safety and welfare in different communities. She further expressed her excitement to witness concerted efforts by different stakeholders in ensuring people's welfare.

Major General Siganga explained significance of integrated approach in the fight against crime, as fighting crime is everyone's responsibility. She made use of the platform to condemn Gender Based Violence in the society. "Gender Based Violence and Femicide undermine human rights. Let us all work together to fight the scourge in every respect." She appealed.

The District Commissioner concluded by encouraging the community to support the police in ensuring safety and welfare in their communities.

Different stakeholders made commitments to ensure welfare of Ntshanga family.

Mr. Mzoli Ntshanga expressed family's gratitude for the work done by the South African Police Service and different stakeholders in ensuring warmth and comfort in their home.

