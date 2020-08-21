South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee On Appointment of Auditor-General Concludes Interviews

document

The Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General today conducted interviews with the six shortlisted candidates for the position of the Auditor-General (AG).

The committee had initially shortlisted eight candidates but two candidates withdrew before interviews could be conducted. From its inception, the committee ensured that this process is transparent, open and just by ensuring public participation. After the committee publicised the advert of the position of the Auditor-General, the public was requested to apply. Thereafter, the public was requested to comment on the shortlisted candidates.

The committee has considered the comments made by members of the public to the extent that their questions were raised directly with the shortlisted candidates, and they were requested to respond in writing. Today the committee embarked on the interviews by asking pertinent questions that seek to understand their areas of leadership, management, strategic management, technical skills relevant to the AG's office, as well as behavioural traits.

The committee also interviewed candidates on issues that include governance, adherence to the Constitution, ethics and credibility. The committee also wanted to know how the candidates would deal with the challenges that are facing the Office of the Auditor-General, in particular, challenges that could arise in the implementation of the Public Audit Act, and the threats that are made against auditors.

The committee is impressed with the calibre of candidates that were interviewed today. Their qualifications and experience allowed them to respond in a manner that is appreciated by the committee. The next step will be for the committee to deliberate on the responses of the candidates in order to select a suitable candidate that should be recommended as the next Auditor-General. The committee thanks all the candidates for heeding the call and availing themselves to be part of this process.