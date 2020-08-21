South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee On Appointment of Auditor-General Concludes Interviews

20 August 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General today conducted interviews with the six shortlisted candidates for the position of the Auditor-General (AG).

The committee had initially shortlisted eight candidates but two candidates withdrew before interviews could be conducted. From its inception, the committee ensured that this process is transparent, open and just by ensuring public participation. After the committee publicised the advert of the position of the Auditor-General, the public was requested to apply. Thereafter, the public was requested to comment on the shortlisted candidates.

The committee has considered the comments made by members of the public to the extent that their questions were raised directly with the shortlisted candidates, and they were requested to respond in writing. Today the committee embarked on the interviews by asking pertinent questions that seek to understand their areas of leadership, management, strategic management, technical skills relevant to the AG's office, as well as behavioural traits.

The committee also interviewed candidates on issues that include governance, adherence to the Constitution, ethics and credibility. The committee also wanted to know how the candidates would deal with the challenges that are facing the Office of the Auditor-General, in particular, challenges that could arise in the implementation of the Public Audit Act, and the threats that are made against auditors.

The committee is impressed with the calibre of candidates that were interviewed today. Their qualifications and experience allowed them to respond in a manner that is appreciated by the committee. The next step will be for the committee to deliberate on the responses of the candidates in order to select a suitable candidate that should be recommended as the next Auditor-General. The committee thanks all the candidates for heeding the call and availing themselves to be part of this process.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.