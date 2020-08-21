South Africa: Man Nabbed for Fraudulent Sale of the Johannesburg Municipality Land

press release

Gauteng — A 30-year-old man is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Thursday regarding allegations of selling the land belonging to the City of Johannesburg in Kalfontein.

It is alleged that the City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Geoff Makhubo was on a community visit in Ivory Park on Monday when members of the community reported that there were people selling land illegally with prices ranging from R40 000.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation ensued following a complaint and conducted a sting operation in Kalfontein shopping centre where the target was arrested after receiving a R10 000 deposit on an identified piece of land.