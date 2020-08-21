South Africa: Man Nabbed for Fraudulent Sale of the Johannesburg Municipality Land

20 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — A 30-year-old man is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Thursday regarding allegations of selling the land belonging to the City of Johannesburg in Kalfontein.

It is alleged that the City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Geoff Makhubo was on a community visit in Ivory Park on Monday when members of the community reported that there were people selling land illegally with prices ranging from R40 000.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation ensued following a complaint and conducted a sting operation in Kalfontein shopping centre where the target was arrested after receiving a R10 000 deposit on an identified piece of land.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.