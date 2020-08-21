South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube On Suspension of the Board of Ezemvelo Wildlife

press release

Statement by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube on the suspension of the Board of Ezemvelo Wildlife

Once again I wish to express my appreciation to the lawmakers who are serving in the Portfolio Committee on Conservation and Environmental Affairs.

Today, during the Virtual Sitting, they were informed about developments in one of our entities, Ezemvelo Wildlife.

On the 28 April 2020 we met during the Budget Hearing and presentation of Annual Performance Plan. This virtual meeting was robust and characterized by honest reflection on the state of Ezemvelo, one of our most important entities in the province.

In a true sense of democracy, ever since that meeting - leaders of political parties have been speaking with one voice on the need to ensure the stability of Ezemvelo. They have been demonstrating that they represent the interest of those who elected them into office.

As the department, we agree with lawmakers. We believe that our nature conservation is another critical avenue at our disposal as we confront the challenge created by COVID-19.

Today, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee presented my formal letter to the members of the committee informing them about the suspension of the Board of Ezemvelo Wildlife.

I have exercised my discretion to suspend all the current Members of the KwaZulu-Natal Nature Conservation Board ("Ezemvelo"), in accordance with the provisions of section 12 of the KwaZulu-Natal Nature Conservation Management Act, 1997 (Act No. 9 of 1997) ("the Act"), as a result of the prima facie allegations against the Board as a collective.

I also confirm that I have approached the Honourable MEC for Finance in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr. Ravi Pillay, MPL, to institute a forensic investigation at Ezemvelo, which will be conducted by an external entity to be appointed by the Honourable MEC for Finance, and to designate an appropriate person as the Accounting Authority of Ezemvelo, in accordance with the provisions of section 49(3) of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999).

Pending a decision by the Honourable MEC for Finance as alluded to above, the Acting Chief Executive Officer will act as the Accounting Authority for Ezemvelo, in accordance with the provisions of section 49(2)(b) of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999, provided that he has been instructed to only exercise such duties as are absolutely crucial to the continued functioning of Ezemvelo.

Progress Reports will be submitted to the Honourable Members of the Committee on a regular basis, to ensure that the Honourable Members are appraised and kept abreast of developments at Ezemvelo.

After allegations of maladministration were published by various media houses, I assured the people of this province of my commitment towards transparency and accountability.

I undertook to ensure the following:

Firstly, to brief Premier Sihle Zikalala and Members of the Executive Council about the overall management of Ezemvelo and steps to be undertake to turn around the situation;

Secondly, informing parties involved about the way forward;

Thirdly, informing members of the portfolio committee on conservation and environmental affairs about interventions and way forward;

Lastly but not least - I undertook to inform the members of the public about all interventions. Members of the public are critical because as public representatives, we represent their aspiration.

They are the taxpayers and whom we were elected to serve.

At this stage we wish not to cloud all processes focusing on instituting this forensic investigation at Ezemvelo with unnecessary comments in the media and other platforms.

This is the point I reiterated during the sitting of the Portfolio Committee.