South Africa: Bultfontein and Bronville SAPS Now Fully Operational

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane wishes to inform the public that Bultfontein and Bronville Police Stations will now operate fully. The public can now access services at the stations.

The stations were temporarily closed following incidents relating to members contracting the COVID-19 virus.

All health protocols have since been followed and affected members were quarantined and isolated accordingly.

All these processes were done through the advice and guidance of the Department of Health officials.

Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane thanked the communities for their patience and also thanked the SAPS members and employees for their commitment during these challenging time and encouraged them to take precautions to be safe at all times.

She concluded by thanking the media for their relentless efforts in informing the community members about prevailing circumstances.