South Africa: Suspect Arrested for House Robbery, Firearm Seized - Peddie

20 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 35-year-old male was arrested following the House robbery that occurred at Maxhegweni Location in Peddie on Monday.

Police followed up the information they received about a male suspect that was involved in a house robbery where a firearm was taken. They went to the house last night (19/08) and upon searching they recovered a 9mm pistol, magazine with nine (9) live round and a toy gun that was allegedly used to commit crime.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was with other male and investigation is continuing to track down the second suspect. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm (pistols) and House robbery. Firearm and toy gun were confiscated by Police.

The suspect will appear at Peddie Magistrate Courts soon.

SAPS Amathole Acting District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu commended the members for the job well done in arresting the suspect and to ensure that firearms are off the streets. He also thanked the community for sharing valuable information with SAPS and encouraged them to report any criminal activities to 08600 10111.

