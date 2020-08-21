South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested and Three Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition Seized

press release

To ensure that offenders are brought to book, last night Elsies River police were conducting crime prevention patrols when they attended to a shooting incident in the area. Police searched premises and found a 43-year-old women who set on the bed. Upon searching the bed, police found a 9mm pistol with ammunition under the mattress. The suspect was arrested for possession an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (2020-08-18) police from Samora Machel while they were patrolling noticed a Toyota Avanza that was standing on the road. When the members approached the vehicle, the driver and the occupants looked very suspicious. The members decided to search the occupants as well as the vehicle. Upon searching the boot, they found a firearm with ammunition, its serial number was filled-off. All four occupants were arrested and once charged will make a court appearance in Athlone Magistrates' court.

In an unrelated matter, yesterday members from Anti-Gang Unit acted on information and arrested a 34-year-old man in Bishop Lavis. The suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is due to make a court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court tomorrow.

The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata commended the members for removing unlicensed firearms and ammunition from the communities.