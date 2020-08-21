Zimbabwe: Police Worried Over Increase in Murder Cases

20 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over an escalation of murder cases stemming from beer disputes.

In a statement, ZRP said people no longer value the sanctity of human life and the upsurge of murder cases was for the period extending from 13 to 19 August 2020 in which there were two cases of patricide recorded in Mutare and Tsholotsho respectively.

"The Zimbabwe Republic police note with concern the upsurge in murder cases during the period extending from 13 to 19 august where sixteen (16) cases were recorded country wide. It is disturbing that some people no longer value the sanctity of human life.

"Two cases of patricide were recorded in Tsholotsho and Mutare where two fathers were murdered by their own sons over petty disputes. In one of the cases, the accused person scolded mourners at a funeral and when his father tried to admonish him, he assaulted him with a three legged fire stand, leading to his death," read the statement

ZRP said people should avoid unnecessary gatherings during the current national lockdown as most of the murder are occurring during beer drinking extravaganzas

"During this national lockdown period unnecessary gatherings should be shunned as some of these murders are occurring during illegal beer drinking sprees. In the other case which occurred in Mutare, a man (37) accused his father (65) of cheating on his mother during a beer drink and assaulted him by pulling his private parts."

ZRP also said infidelity has also contributed to a number of recorded murder cases for the period under review.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.