Malawi: Nice Trust in Covid-19 Stigma Elimination Campaign

2 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Salima has embarked on an awareness campaign aimed at eliminating stigma on COVID-19 patients in the communities.

Speaking during a training of Community Civic Educators drawn from across the district, Salima District Civic Education Officer, Queen Mkandawire, said the trust organized the training in order to equip the civic educators with necessary skills that will enable them conduct civic education on the elimination of stigma to COVID-19 suspects.

"By now we know that communities are aware of what COVID-19 is. Government as well as other partners have been disseminating such messages. However, we have observed that there is stigma taking place in the communities."

"When people have realized that a member of the community has tested positive to the disease they start discriminating that person, so this training is to ensure that together with the civic educators we eliminate the malpractice," she said.

Mkandawire said her office has received reports that some of the patients that tested positive to COVID-19 as well as their relatives are being stigmatized once they test positive and even after getting discharged, a development she described as bad.

"Testing positive to COVID-19 is not that you are cursed. People test positive and get healed so why should one stigmatize them as if they are not human beings? This has to stop," she said.

She said it is for that reason that NICE is sensitising communities on the need to show love and incorporate COVID-19 patients back into the society.

According to Mkandawire, the trust will use all its civic educators in the district to conduct sensitisation across the district so that they reach out to many people with messages on stigma elimination.

One of the civic educators, Charles Sabawo, welcomed the initiative saying it will help bring back the lost love that communities had on one another before COVID came to Malawi.

Sabawo said together with other civic educators they will work tirelessly to ensure that the initiative bears good fruits.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.