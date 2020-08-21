Malawi: Angry Mob Kills a Suspect in Salima

An angry mob in Salima on Monday killed a man suspected to be a habitual criminal at Thavite Trading Centre in the district.

Confirming the development to Malawi News Agency (MANA), Salima Police Publicist Jacob Khembo said the deceased was a well known criminal in the area.

The suspected criminal has been identified as Chikondi Kagulu, 35, from Manyenje Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwanza in the district.

"He was caught by communities stealing batteries from motor vehicle at Mr Henry Nguluwe's premises," said Khembo.

He said at that time of the incident, the owner shouted for help and the mob descended on the suspect and started stoning him.

Khembo further said that the community policing members from the area rescued him from the mob and later took him to Thavite Health Centre where he died upon arrival.

"Police visited the scene and later proceeded to the health facility where postmortem was done and it was revealed that death was due to head injuries secondary to assault," said Khembo.

Meanwhile, police has condemned the act of killing suspects and said it will make sure that those involved in the killings are taken to book.