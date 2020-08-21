South Africa: MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza Intervenes to Families Affected By Fire in Nkandla

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Mrs Nonhlanhla Khoza, swiftly intervened in the plight of Nkandla residents affected by fire

Today, MEC Khoza visited Vumanhlamvu village in Nkandla following the horrid extent of damage caused by raging fire in different wards over the weekend.

The Department of Social Development dispatched a team of social workers to conduct assessments of different wards after houses were destroyed by fire.

The veld fire enveloped the communities, leaving a trail of destruction, with a number of families losing their belongings, including food and clothes.

The runaway fire that engulfed King Cetshwayo District Municipality affected three local Municipalities, Nkandla, Umlalazi and Mthonjaneni.

The fire damaged the greater part of grazing land, residential areas and affected electricity supply.

MEC Khoza, King Cetshwayo District Municipality Mayor, Councillor Nonhle Mkhulisi and the Nkandla Local Municipality Mayor, Councillor Thami Ntuli handed over Social Relief of Distress, including blankets to the affected families.

MEC Khoza said after she heard about the incident affecting communities in Nkandla, it was important for the Department to respond immediately to the plight of the people.

"We are thankful to God that although the fire left such damage, there was no loss of life. We decided to respond quickly to the plight of the community because as this government we took a resolution that no person should go to bed hungry," she said.

MEC Khoza said she wanted to get first hand information about the fire that affected areas in order to ascertain what kind of help could be rendered to the affected families.

"The Department of Social Development was assigned by the Provincial Cabinet to be the first one to come to the community, especially to provide temporary relief of distress. All three spheres of government, provincial, district and local will return to the area with other interventions to since the report has been sent to different departments," said MEC Khoza.

King Cetshwayo District Municipality

Mayor, Councillor Mkhulisi gave assurance to the affected families that government will work together to address the plight of the people.

"We are grateful to the Department for its immediate response to at least ensure that affected families have food. We have three local municipalities affected and our government will respond."

Nkandla Local Municipality Mayor, Councillor Ntuli applauded the provincial government for responding to the plight of the people.

"This fire has hit the poor communities the hardest. We tried to help affected people, but we are happy that the groceries handed over will go an extra mile."