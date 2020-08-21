Tanzania: Shuffling Act As CCM Unveils Final List

Dar es Salaam — The ruling CCM made some surprise moves yesterday when its decision-making organs dropped some of the party's members who emerged winners in the primaries and elevated some of those that had lost to become flag bearers during the October 28 General Election.

Some of the notable casualties included Mr Stephen Masele of Shinyanga Urban, Mr Abbas Mtemvu of Temeke Constituency in Dar es Salaam, Furaha Jacob of Kawe in Dar es Salaam, Andrew Chenge of Bariadi.

In Shinyanga Urban, Mr Masele, who also worked as First Vice President of the South Africa based Pan-African Parliament, had emerged as the most preferred candidate during primaries when he bagged 152 votes but after meeting for CCM's CC and NEC in Dodoma during the past two days, his name was dropped. The party's powerful committees approved the names of Petrobas Katambi, who came fourth during primaries after bagging only 12 votes, to be its parliamentary candidate.

In Temeke, Mr Mtemvu emerged as the most preferred candidate after walking home with 203 votes during primaries. However, when CCM's powerful committee completed their scrutinising task yesterday, it was second-placed Doris Kilave who secured the party's nomination.

Little known Furaha Jacob made headlines during CCM's primaries last month when he defeated a number of experienced politicians and some big names including controversial preacher, Josephat Gwajima. Furaha Jacob polled 101 votes but third placed Gwajima, who scored 79 votes, was the one who received the party's nomination.

In Bariadi, veteran politician and former Attorney General Andrew Chenge emerged as the most preferred candidate during primaries when he bagged 442 votes but CCM's decision-making organs decided that it was time for Andrew Mathew who came second during primaries.

The same applied to Dr Raphael Chegeni who emerged as the most preferred candidate for Busega Constituency during but CCM picked Simon Songe Lusengekile to be its candidate.

The list of casualties also includes Peter Serukamba of Kigoma North who emerged victorious during primaries but his party's decision-making organs dropped his name in favour of Asa Nelson Makanika.

CCM's members for Tunduma Constituency had elected Mr Aden Mwakyonde but the party's CCM and NEC members finally decided to elevate David Silinde to become its flag bearer.

When former CRDB Bank Chief Executive Officer, Dr Charles Kimei, finally went into politics, he managed to secure the second position in CCM's primaries for Vunjo Constituency. However, the party's powerful organs yesterday elevated him at the expense of Enock Koola who won during the primaries.

In Muheza Constituency in Tanga, former legislator who formerly held the powerful position of Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr Adadi Rajabu emerged the winner during primaries but his party humbled him when it named Bongo Flava artist Khamis Mwinjuma, alias MwanaFA, to be its parliamentary flag bearer.

CCM's yesterday announcement also came up with surprises to Mr Masungwa Kurwa Biteko of Busanda, Henry Kabeho of Igunga, Prof Juma Kapuya of Kaliua and Shaffin Sumar of Tabora North among others.

In Busanda, Mr Biteko secured 665 votes during primaries but CCM's CC and NEC finally settled on Tumaini Magesa who emerged third during primaries after securing only 30 votes.

In Igunga, Henry Kabeho, who won during primaries had to be dropped after a scrutiny by CCM's CC and NEC decided to settle on Nicholaus Ngassa.

Likewise, Prof Kapuya, who held some ministerial positions during the reign of former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and the late Benjamin Mkapa, was dropped in favour of Alloyce Kwezi. As for Tabora North, the immediate past legislator Almas Maige was approved by CCM's CC and NEC despite coming second to Shaffin Sumar.

In Babati Urban, Pauline Gegul, who also decamped from Chadema to CCM but managed only a third position during primaries. She polled 61 votes against 91 and 77 for Esther Mahawe and Werema Chambiri respectively. However, CCM yesterday named her their preferred candidate during October 28 General Election.

Puzzle solved

CCM decision making organs also came up with a puzzle to some of the most bizarre outcomes during primaries when it decided on who should carry the party's flag in constituencies where two aspirants scored similar number of votes. This was so in Buchosa and Mwibara constituencies.

In Buchosa Mr Erick Shigongo and Dr Charles Tizeba scored 354 votes each during primaries while in Mwibara, both Kangi Lugola and Charles Kajege bagged 178 votes each.

Nominations went to Erick Shigongo and Charles Kajege

'It was a difficult task'

Speaking before officially announcing decision of the party's CC and NEC on its Parliamentary aspirants in Dodoma yesterday, CCM ideology and publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole disclosed that a total of 10,367 CCM members had asked for the party's approval, against 264 Parliamentary seats.

Another 786 CCM members also picked nomination forms to vie for seats in the Zanzibar House of Representatives, according to Mr Polepole.

He said some 33,094 had requested the party's endorsement to represent it in councillorship positions during the coming elections.

According to Mr Polepole, the process of picking the aspirants was based on how they (nominees) would protect the wider interests of the people, the party and the nation as a whole.

He called on CCM members who have been dropped during the party's final decisions on candidature to sustain their loyalty to the party - noting that being the ruling party, it had numerous other opportunities where those who did not make it to parliament might be considered to serve in the future.

The ruling party also announced its Special Seats Members of Parliament (MPs) and Special Seats Representatives for the Zanzibar House of Representatives. It forwarded three names from each region to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

"I want to put it clear that only two out of these three names from each region will be nominated as special seats MPs and representatives at the end of the election. And they will not become MPs unless they fully participate in the party's election campaigns," warned Mr Polepole.

Yesterday's NEC meeting was preceded by a two-day CCM's internal meeting held from August 18 to 19 which brought together the party's National Security and Ethics Committee and Central Committee (CC) members who first selected the names of their choice before presenting them to NEC for the final verdict.

"In this year's general election, a total of 43,461 CCM members had asked the party's endorsement to vie for various positions in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar," disclosed President Magufuli. He further reflected to tirelessly efforts put in place by the two committee members in the past two days to prune the contestants and come up with a shortlist of what they believed they were competent ones and members' choices to represent the ruling party in the forthcoming general election.

"It was not an easy task to scrutinize and prune the names and get those selected ones. The aim was to make sure that we get obedient and competent candidates who have abilities to make positive contribution to the nation and the party," President Magufuli briefed the NEC meeting.

Moreover, he assured the party's members that the party's committees had adhered to the CCM constitution while making the selection of the nominees.

"The nomination process was free, fair and transparent. All rights were preserved," he added President Magufuli.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli used the opportunity to applaud the NEC members for their accountability especially in holding the government and the ruling party accountable by monitoring various development projects implemented in various parts of the country.