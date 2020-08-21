Tanzania: Necta Releases 2020 Form Six Results, Government Outshine Private Schools

21 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has today August 21 released the 2020 Form Six results (ACSE) saying the pass rate has gone up in comparison with last year (2019).

The announcement was made today in Zanzibar by Necta's executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde. The results show government schools have beaten private owned schools taking 8 slots out of the top 10 schools countrywide.

Top 10 schools

1. Kisimiri 53, Arusha -Government

2. Kembos 37, Mara- Private

3. AHMES 103, Pwani - Private

4. Mzumbe 137, Morogoro (Government)

5' Tabora Girls 88, Tabora (Government)

6. Tabora Boys 96, Tabora (Government)

7. Ilboru 147, Arusha (Government)

8. Kibaha 135 Pwani (Government)

9. Mwandet 43 Arusha (Government)

10. Dareda 114 Manyara (Government )

More to follow

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

