Nigeria: Police Places Bounty On Fleeing Suspected Serial Killer

20 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bidemi Akanbi

The Oyo State police command has announced a reward of N500,000 for anyone with useful information that will lead to the re-arrest of a suspect, Sunday Shodipe, who fled from its custody.

Mr Shodipe was arrested in connection with several killings in Akinyele local government area of the state.

Mr Shodipe was paraded along with two others in connection with the killings in July this year.

Mr Shodipe then escaped from police custody at Mokola Police station in Ibadan, after he had been charged to court.

He escaped from police custody on August 11 but the police, after public pressure, announced his escape on August 16.

Bounty

The state commissioner of police, Joe Enwonwu, through the command spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Thursday announced a N500,000 bounty on the suspect.

"The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, psc wishes to state that handsome reward of Five hundred thousand naira only (#500,000) awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe 'm' 19yrs who was arrested and paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters on 17th July, 2020, but later escaped from lawful custody on 11th August, 2020.

"Consequently, the general public is hereby implored to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest Police Station for necessary action. The Command can be contacted on GSM Numbers: 08035632410 and 07066003536."

