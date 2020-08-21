Nigeria: It's Unfortunate to Be Linked With PDP's N700m Campaign Cash - Ize-Iyamu

21 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

Abuja — Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has described as unfortunate his involvement in the disbursement of the N700 million, which a former petroleum minister made available as campaign cash for the election of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Edo State in 2015.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who spoke at a media briefing in Abuja, said: "It is unfortunate that I went to the PDP in 2015 and had to be asked to sign and confirm the N700 million which was shared with the LGAs chairmen of the PDP in Edo State.

"The money was not even enough for the campaign and the late Anenih had to add his cash to make up and disburse to the chapter chairmen.

"When the EFCC first accused me of collecting N700 million for campaigns, the late Anenih wrote a letter to the anti-graft agency absolving me of any wrongdoing, but the agency ignored the letter and took me and the PDP chairman and others in Edo State to court.

"My conscience is clear over the N700 million as I did not take a dime for personal use.

"Those who got the money are alive but I have to take the matter as a burden of leadership and move on until the matter is resolved by the court."

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.