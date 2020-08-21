Zimbabwe: Hospital Opens to Treat Covid-19

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

St Anne's Hospital in Harare has been opened as a Covid-19 treatment facility, Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe (Sotzim) said in a statement.

Sotzim is a consortium of Zimbabweans aiming to aid the country's response to Covid-19 through mobilising, informing, scaling and supporting citizen-led contributions.

Sotzim received donations of more than US$450 000 and more than $15 million, as well as goods and services which were used in the refurbishment of the hospital, supply of goods and services to use at the hospital, and recruitment of staff.

Sotzim thanked those who donated funds for the establishment of the hospital.

"Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe is proud to announce the opening of St Anne's Hospital Covid-19 Response Centre in Harare," said the consortium

"Sotzim would like to thank individuals, organisations and cooperatives that have supported this project.

"St Anne's is the first of a number of hospitals and clinics to be refurbished by Sotzim in Zimbabwe.

"Not only will these centres be used against the fight of the coronavirus, they will aid in making healthcare more accessible to all Zimbabweans."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.