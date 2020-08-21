Rwanda: PPC Records Strong Demand in Zim, Rwanda

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Cement manufacturing giant PPC says total volumes that its international subsidiaries sold reported double digit growth in July this year compared to the same month last year.

This comes at a time when businesses worldwide have been affected by the slowdown in economic activity due to the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

"The demand is especially strong in Zimbabwe and Rwanda and the growth of sales volumes during July has been positive in the DRC as well," the company said in a trading update.

"The increased sales volumes and the effect of the cost reduction and cash preservation measures have resulted in cash flows for the last months showing a positive trajectory."

The group's cement operations ramped up in May 2020 post the Covid-19 restrictions imposed at the end of March 2020 across most of the jurisdictions in which the group operates. Also, the double digit year-on-year growth of cement volumes in South Africa during June continued in July as cement sales volumes in that country once again showed double digit growth compared to July 2019.

"This was achieved on the back of the strong reduction of imports.

Also, the resumption of construction activities and the temporary effect of high activity in construction projects to catch up on the delivery of these projects have had a positive impact," the company said.

PPC said it will continue implementing measures to reduce costs and increase cash generation from its operations. The firm expects to announce the financial results by 30 September this year. - NewZiana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.