Zimbabwe: Dembare Still Banking On Game-Changing Deal

DYNAMOS still insist the sales and distribution deal they signed with their principal sponsors, Gold Leaf Tobacco, will still be a game-changer for the country's biggest football club.

This is despite the challenges which have come with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Glamour Boys unveiled a sales and distribution deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco in March but they are still unable to tap into the opportunities.

The deal was an extension to the existing five-year sponsorship contract DeMbare signed with Gold Leaf Tobacco in 2019.

The Harare giants were supposed to rake in thousands of dollars, from distributing Remington Gold cigarettes through their various supporters' structures.

But due to the coronavirus lockdown, business has been low because of the shortages in supply of the products.

Club chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, yesterday said DeMbare were still confident of reaping dividends from the deal.

"The agreement is still in existence, and it's still valid but, due to unforeseen challenges, we haven't been able to make this deal fully operational," he said.

"Remember, the initial coronavirus lockdown was introduced just one week after we had launched the deal and it becomes difficult to measure its competence under the circumstances.

"No football has been played, and our sponsors were also affected by the lockdown, just like anyone in the manufacturing industry.

"We cannot blame anyone for this.

"But, like I said at the launch, this is going to transform our club in a big way. We have done the initial tests to see how the market responds and we now know the preferences.

"When things get back to normal, I still believe this deal will be the game-changer for domestic football because of the potential that it holds."

DeMbare last year signed a five-year deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco worth $5 million, translating to $1m per year.

The package has since been reviewed upwards to cushion the club from inflationary pressures.

Dynamos have also entered into a sales and distribution business agreement under which the club enlisted their various supporters' chapters, to sell the company's products. The sponsors have also pledged to partner the club in the manufacturing, and importation, of club replicas to be sold across the country.

However, the arrival of the imported replicas and playing kits has been delayed because of the difficulties in shipping material.

Gold Leaf Tobacco have been taking care of Dynamos' wage bill, and all the club's operational expenses since last year.

They have provided funding for the Glamour Boys to invade the player market this year.

DeMbare have been sneezing in the past six years, and there are many who feel that when the Glamour Boys catch a cold, the domestic Premiership shivers.

The Dynamos sponsors are also the main financial backers of Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Bullets are under the guidance of former Dynamos coach, Callisto Pasuwa, who has guided them to the last consecutive league titles.