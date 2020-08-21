Zimbabwe: Chizema, Savanhu Expelled

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Former Zanu PF Politburo member Ms Cleveria Chizema was yesterday fired for seeking to foment dissent in ZANU PF.

Ms Chizema was shown the door together with Mr Tendai Savanhu.

Addressing the Politburo meeting, President Mnangagwa said Ms Chizema, who was on suspension, could no longer continue to be a member of the party because of her conduct.

"Politburo will recall that during the last session, we received a preliminary security report on the acts of disloyalty by Cde Chizema.

"I have since gone through the detailed final security report, which reveals gross and glaring acts of disloyalty and treachery by Cde Chizema.

"As such, Cde Chizema can no longer continue to be a member of the party," he said.

Ms Chizema was suspended by the party at the last Politburo meeting after the security department presented a report on how internal forces were fomenting discord in the party.

Addressing the media soon after the 343 session of the Politburo, Zanu PF acting spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the duo of Ms Chizema and Mr Savanhu joined former Youth League member Tinashe Maduza who was expelled from the revolutionary party early this month.

"The Politburo unanimously decided that Mrs Cleveria Chizema be fired from the party because of the seriousness of her case, in which she did not deny any wrongdoing.

"She joins her accomplice, Tinashe Maduza who was expelled in the previous Politburo. The Politburo warned that any elements bent on or working to split our leadership and dividing the party will be treated with no leniency," Cde Chinamasa said.

The Politburo also endorsed the suspension of former Youth Affairs chairman for Matabeleland North Province Mr Tamuka Nyoni whose province recommended for his expulsion on allegations of misconduct after he reportedly received money from the MDC-sponsored Tajamuka/Sesjikile to organise foiled July 31 protests.

Following the expulsion of Mrs Chizema, the Politburo appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa as the substantive Secretary for Health and Child Care with immediate effect, while Cde Richard Ndlovu is now a committee member in the Politburo.

On Harare and Bulawayo provinces, Cde Chinamasa said the President recommended that an interim committee, comprising of the top three cadres from each District Coordinating Committee (DCC) in the two provinces be appointed to lead the structures.

The three senior officials per DCC will be joined by war veterans, Youth League and Women's League representatives

Meanwhile, the Commissariat Department, led by the National Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda, presented a report highlighting that the party was now gearing for restructuring in provinces with no structures.

"The Political Commissar also highlighted that the party grassroots were very enthusiastic and happy with the determination in which the President and Government were intensifying the fight against corruption in Central Government and local councils," Cde Chinamasa said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.