Zimbabwe: Double Blow for Oh Coach Mandenge

OLD Hararians coach, Cyprian "Supa" Mandenge, says the cancellation of the rugby season has dealt him a double blow.

Besides being in charge of the defending champions, who had set their sights on retaining the title, Mandenge is also the Eaglesvale School trainer.

The former Sables gaffer who, two years ago set in motion a three-year cycle to perfect his Eaglesvale project, said it will be difficult to bring back the team into shape by the time rugby is allowed to return.

"At school level, I was affected big time. We operate on a three-year cycle and this year was going to be a good year because this is my third year now," said Mandenge.

"I had assembled a very good team and was looking forward to playing good rugby this year.

"Last year, it was mostly a rebuilding phase but I feel the guys played very well though results didn't exactly come our way.

"We got carried away in 2017, because we had 14 guys leaving school that year, and had to start again in 2018.

"In 2017, we had the likes of Rufaro Chikwaira who is now turning out for the Sables.

"I managed to retain almost all the guys, from last year, one of them, Tapiwa Marufu, was training with the Zimbabwe Under-20 before Covid-19 struck."

Mandenge said although he has been virtually managing his crop of players, in anticipation of a quick return of rugby action, it is now a tough task to try and ensure the players remain focused.

His Old Boys emerged victorious in the league championship race.

"At club level, we were hoping to maintain the momentum, and we were working on strategies to retain the championship, just to prove that last year was not a fluke.

"Everyone had written us off last season such that we had to go through some embarrassing play-offs.

"We had assembled a balanced squad, fusing youth and experience, ahead of the season which has now been cancelled.

"We will do everything to ensure we remain disciplined, as rugby players, until the game returns but, honestly, it's a difficult situation that we find ourselves in."