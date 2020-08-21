Zimbabwe: Double Blow for Oh Coach Mandenge

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

OLD Hararians coach, Cyprian "Supa" Mandenge, says the cancellation of the rugby season has dealt him a double blow.

Besides being in charge of the defending champions, who had set their sights on retaining the title, Mandenge is also the Eaglesvale School trainer.

The former Sables gaffer who, two years ago set in motion a three-year cycle to perfect his Eaglesvale project, said it will be difficult to bring back the team into shape by the time rugby is allowed to return.

"At school level, I was affected big time. We operate on a three-year cycle and this year was going to be a good year because this is my third year now," said Mandenge.

"I had assembled a very good team and was looking forward to playing good rugby this year.

"Last year, it was mostly a rebuilding phase but I feel the guys played very well though results didn't exactly come our way.

"We got carried away in 2017, because we had 14 guys leaving school that year, and had to start again in 2018.

"In 2017, we had the likes of Rufaro Chikwaira who is now turning out for the Sables.

"I managed to retain almost all the guys, from last year, one of them, Tapiwa Marufu, was training with the Zimbabwe Under-20 before Covid-19 struck."

Mandenge said although he has been virtually managing his crop of players, in anticipation of a quick return of rugby action, it is now a tough task to try and ensure the players remain focused.

His Old Boys emerged victorious in the league championship race.

"At club level, we were hoping to maintain the momentum, and we were working on strategies to retain the championship, just to prove that last year was not a fluke.

"Everyone had written us off last season such that we had to go through some embarrassing play-offs.

"We had assembled a balanced squad, fusing youth and experience, ahead of the season which has now been cancelled.

"We will do everything to ensure we remain disciplined, as rugby players, until the game returns but, honestly, it's a difficult situation that we find ourselves in."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.