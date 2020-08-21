Zimbabwe: Ex-Petrozim Boss to Know Fate Today

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube is today expected to sentence former Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd general manager, Cathrene Katsande, who is facing six counts of fraudulently awarding nearly US$2 million worth of tenders for equipment delivered to the firm during her term of office between 2013 and 2015.

Mr Ncube found Katsande and the company that was being awarded the tenders, Kaltrade (Pvt) Limited, which she is being jointly charged with, guilty of six out of the seven counts of fraud they were facing.

Kaltrade (Pvt) Limited is being represented by its managing director Zadzisai Zacharia.

Petrozim Line (Pvt) Limited was incorporated in 1988 by Lonmin and the National Oil Company holding 50 percent shares.

It is responsible for moving fuel from Mutare using the Feruka pipeline to Msasa in Harare.

According to the company's tender procedures, goods and services should be supplied before the payment is processed.

In exceptional instances, the board finance committee should first approve the payment. The court heard that on June 24, 2013, Katsande authorised a payment of US$159 925 after Keltrade had submitted a quotation indicating that it had capacity to supply a gearbox for 10 gate valves.

The money was paid before Keltrade supplied the goods.

On September 24 of the same year, she authorised payment of US$610 640 to Keltrade after it indicated that it had capacity to supply two skid pumps.

As if that was not enough, on December 9, 2013, Katsande advanced Keltrade US$363 860 after it had only submitted a quotation indicating that it was in position to supply two ethanol centrifugal pumps.

In February 2015, Katsande also authorised payment of US$91 082 to Keltrade after it submitted a quotation for the supply of drag resistant spares.

In the same months, Katsande is said to have authorised payments of various amounts to Keltrade without following proper procedures.

It is said that in March of the same year, a Mr I Mubaiwa wrote to Katsande recommending that she purchases goods from MIS Solutions, but she discarded it and gave the tender to Keltrade.

The court heard that after flouting the procedures, she authorised payment of US$156 435 and US$262 760 for the supply of other pumps after Keltrade had only supplied a quotation.

She was then arrested and taken to court, where she was convicted on six counts of fraud after full trial.

Mr Tafara Charimbira and Mr Panganayi Chiutsi represented the State.