Zimbabwe: Songani Wants to End Up in China

FC PLATINUM forward, Silas Songani, says he wants to attract interest from South African clubs and eventually end up in China.

The 2013 Soccer Star of the Year runner-up returned home this year after a stint in Denmark.

He said he doesn't regret joining the Zvishavane club ahead of some lower division teams in Denmark and Norway.

Songani had an option to sign for several Danish and Norwegian lower-tier clubs, after the expiry of his contract with Sondrsky.

"I believe I still have a future ahead of me. I am 31-years-old and I think I am not very old as yet," he said.

"I have been playing in Europe for quite some time and I have now set my sights on joining other leagues, especially the South African top-flight or in China.

"I believe I have what all that takes. But, at the moment, we should just wait, staying safe until it is declared safe to play football by the authorities."

Songani feels he still has some unfinished business in this country.

"I have had my time in Europe, playing and winning some accolades in Denmark," he said.

"I had an opportunity to sign for some lower division sides but I opted to come back home and I don't have any regrets.

"At the moment, our league is not on but that is the best decision, the health of everyone matters at this point in time.

"We cannot compromise the health of players, and everyone, involved. It is always good to be safe than to contract this ailment."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 31-year-old, however, said players would rather be on the field.

"As players, we always want to be playing football," he said. "This is our profession and players survive from playing the game.

"I hope authorities will put in place measures to make sure the game returns."

Songani showed his quality by scoring twice as FC Platinum beat Highlanders in the Castle Super Cup final at Barbourfields in March.

"I had to announce my return in style and I am glad I managed to do that," he said.

"You know, when you have been in Europe for five years, people will be thinking that you are now off the boil.

"I am still very much in the game and I actually came back home to prove my mettle.

"I think I am experienced enough to handle that pressure and I will show that when the season begins.

"Our team will also be participating in the CAF Champions League and I can't wait to be part of the fun.

"I believe I still have a lot to offer, in terms of the game, and I am eager to help my team achieve their goals whenever the season is allowed to start."