Zimbabwe: Institute to Produce N95 Masks

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is working on producing the N95 single-use masks used by frontline health workers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a standard for such respirator-masks, which all manufacturers need to meet, and recommends these for frontline health workers in environments where risks of infection are high.

The N95 mask is a respirator-type mask that seals over the nose and mouth and excludes all airborne particles.

It can only be used once, so usage costs are high.

While some have exhalation valves, these should not be used where totally sterile conditions are required.

In an interview, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said HIT and other institutions had performed well in producing other Covid-19 consumables.

"As you know, our universities have been producing protective clothing and sanitisers," he said.

"These are consumables we could have been importing, but they are being locally-produced. There are things that we no longer import at all, for example, face shields. All face shields being used in public institutions are locally-made by our universities."

"After studying the requirements, HIT and other technical institutions need to figure out how to make the machine that will then make the masks. They will also try coming up with a machine that can produce the masks at the scale that can match demand.

"I am sure in a few weeks we should have a good result. Engineers at HIT are working hard on it as we speak."

The institution's communications and international relations director Mr Tinashe Mutema said the goal was within reach.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.