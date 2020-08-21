Zimbabwe: Institute to Produce N95 Masks

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is working on producing the N95 single-use masks used by frontline health workers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set a standard for such respirator-masks, which all manufacturers need to meet, and recommends these for frontline health workers in environments where risks of infection are high.

The N95 mask is a respirator-type mask that seals over the nose and mouth and excludes all airborne particles.

It can only be used once, so usage costs are high.

While some have exhalation valves, these should not be used where totally sterile conditions are required.

In an interview, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said HIT and other institutions had performed well in producing other Covid-19 consumables.

"As you know, our universities have been producing protective clothing and sanitisers," he said.

"These are consumables we could have been importing, but they are being locally-produced. There are things that we no longer import at all, for example, face shields. All face shields being used in public institutions are locally-made by our universities."

"After studying the requirements, HIT and other technical institutions need to figure out how to make the machine that will then make the masks. They will also try coming up with a machine that can produce the masks at the scale that can match demand.

"I am sure in a few weeks we should have a good result. Engineers at HIT are working hard on it as we speak."

The institution's communications and international relations director Mr Tinashe Mutema said the goal was within reach.