Zimbabwe: Guard in Court for Stealing Diamond Pieces

A security guard with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in Chiadzwa, Marange, was recently arrested for allegedly stealing five pieces of diamonds.

Melusi Makuwanza (25) appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe at Mutare Magistrates' Courts facing theft charges.

He admitted to the charges levelled against him during the court hearing.

The State, led by Mr Chris Munyuki heard that on August 12, at around 6pm, Makuwanza was working in the processing plant unit.

He was picking diamonds along with other workmates and was also entrusted to ensure that the other employees did not steal.

While executing his duties, Makuwanza allegedly spotted five pieces of diamond on the floor and picked the gems, putting them in his left trousers pocket.

He was spotted by another employee who was monitoring the CCTV, who alerted the mine security, leading to his arrest.

Makuwanza was remanded in custody to August 24.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old man from Kwanga Village under Chief Zimuto, who was found nursing 13 plants of dagga measuring 30cm and 160cm in length in his garden, was last week convicted and given a wholly-suspended prison sentence.

Edmore Govero appeared before Masvingo magistrate Rufaro Mangwiro facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs as defined in section 157(1)(c) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He pleaded guilty and was given a 30-day prison sentence, which was wholly-suspended for five years on condition that he did not commit a similar offence.