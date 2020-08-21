Namibia: Annual Windhoek Jazz Festival Shelved Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

20 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Jazz lovers this year will be disappointed following the cancellation of the annual Windhoek Jazz Festival scheduled for November due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Windhoek Municipality, Communications Manager, Harold Akwenye in an announcement said that stakeholders jointly agreed to cancel the Windhoek Jazz Festival 2020, because of national and international concern regarding the COVID-19.

"The decision was endorsed at the most recent, monthly Windhoek Municipal Council meeting. We are committed to do our part to help protect our employees, residents, fellow Namibians, and visitors," he added.

According to Akwenye though the jazz festival event will no longer take place this year, the sponsors will continue to strive towards the purpose, to be a smart and caring city by 2022, enhancing the quality of life for all our people by rendering efficient and effective municipal services.

Last year, the 8th edition of the annual International Windhoek Jazz Festival saw the legendary South African songstress, Yvonne Chaka Chaka grace the stage as the main act, supported by performances by Vusi Nova and Garth Taylor from South Africa, as well as Portugal's Cicero Lee.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

