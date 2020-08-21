Nigeria: Electricity - Nigeria Records Highest Grid Transmission

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said it recorded another improved all-time national peak of 5,420.30 Megawatts, MW.

The attainment according to the TCN was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15pm, August 18, 2020.

The company stated that this is the highest ever recorded in the nation's power sector to date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on the 1st of August, 2020, by 42.50MW.

Explaining the development, the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said: "The gradual but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation's power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Mohammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.

"TCN is committed to working assiduously to further stabilize, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urge Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide."

Vanguard