Nigeria: Electricity - Nigeria Records Highest Grid Transmission

21 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said it recorded another improved all-time national peak of 5,420.30 Megawatts, MW.

The attainment according to the TCN was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15pm, August 18, 2020.

The company stated that this is the highest ever recorded in the nation's power sector to date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on the 1st of August, 2020, by 42.50MW.

Explaining the development, the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said: "The gradual but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation's power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Mohammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.

"TCN is committed to working assiduously to further stabilize, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urge Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.