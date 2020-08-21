Namibia: Coastal Businesses Taking Care of the Elderly

Several coastal businesses have undertaken initiatives to take care of pensioners during the Covid-19 lockdown period as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Optics Exclusive at Walvis Bay has introduced a free eye test initiative for pensioners that started on 17 until 31 August.

"Seniors bring so much to the world. They offer their experience, wisdom and knowledge, especially in times of trouble.

"We decided to offer free eye tests for them to be supportive in this economic climate," said optometrist Mariska Grobelaar.

Grobelaar said the financial pressure that many people are going through is especially hard on the elderly, and their eye health may be neglected in the process.

"Offering this test can save many pensioners from potential (eye) problems," said Grobelaar, adding that this was their first free eye test initiative.

The Strand Hotel at Swakopmund has also been pampering pensioners during lockdown with a free two-night stay offer at the hotel that started on 20 July ending 31 August.

"We wanted to do something for the elderly as they have been stuck in lockdown and need a change of scenery.

"The response was great, and we had a lot of pensioners at the hotel," said the hotel's digital marketing executive, Katrin Van Zyl.

Ingo Buchert, one of the pensioners who benefited from the Strand Hotel offer, described it as a wonderful experience.

"We started with a friendly welcoming. Despite the many guests, the staff offered friendly service. The breakfast was a delight," he said.

Omaru Fishing, Atlantic Sea Products and the Walvis Bay municipality also recently surprised pensioners at Kuisebmond with food items, cosmetics and kitchen utensils.

"In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to join hands to take care of everyone, and we hope this small gesture goes a long way," said Erongo regional governor Neville Andre, who handed over the items to the elderly.