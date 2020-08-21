Zimbabwe: Government Rolls Out Climate Proofed Presidential Inputs Programme

20 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has launched the Climate Proofed Presidential Inputs Programme which is being run under the Pfumvudza concept.

This year only those farmers who would have adopted Pfumvudza will benefit from the programme.

The programme is expected to benefit 1,8 million households which are expected to have three plots; one for maize, another for traditional crops and another for oil seeds.

VP Chiwenga also handed over inputs to farmers and motorbikes to extension officers in Guruve.

Officially launching the programme at Nyabvuti Farm in Chief Chipuriro area in Guruve, VP Chiwenga urged farmers to adopt conservation agriculture as it was ideal and would help in reducing the negative effects of climate change.

VP Chiwenga said Pfumvudza was aimed at boosting agricultural productivity to boost food security and nutrition.

" We should work hard so we can retain our status as the bread basket of Africa.

"If 1,8 million households adopt Pfumvudza and sent a tonne of crops to the GMB, we wi have secured 90 percent of the total grain requirements.

" We should move away from being a net importer and become a net exporter. We will use our resources towards other developmental projects. Let us move away from importing food but we should be self sufficient," he said.

Newly appointed Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Development Dr Anxious Masuka paid tribute to the late Minister Perrance Shiri and urged farmers to continue with the programme that was started by Min Shiri as a way of remembering him.

" Lets continue with the legacy of Pfumvudza.

Government has modified the Presidentila Inputs Scheme. We are now using Pfumvudza concept.

" Our soils are now tired and there is need for soil testing so we can correct the PH, " he said.

Dr Masuka urged farmers to work hard to attain food self sufficiency and also ensure the country retains its status as the bread basket of Africa.

"We should not be a laughing stock due to low food production. But we should inspire other countries to emulate the land reform through improved productivity, " he said.

