Namibia: Katima Town Council Offices Close

THE Katima Mulilo Town Council's offices will be closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a public notice on Thursday, the town council's chief executive officer, Raphael Liswaniso, said the closure was done as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of the council's employees and customers. He said the council's offices would be closed from Thursday (20 August) to 31 August for comprehensive disinfection.

"All close contacts will be isolated," Liswaniso added.

He also said the closure would not include essential departments such as technical services, finance, emergency and rescue services, as well as by-law enforcement officers.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced that Namibia recorded 201 new coronavirus infections since the previous day, of which two were from the Zambezi region.

One of the new infections in the region involves a 42-year-old Namibian man who had no travel history outside the region and no contact with a known positive case.

The other is a Zimbabwean woman, aged 44, who travelled from Zimbabwe for medical reasons and arrived in Namibia on 9 August. She was placed under mandatory quarantine at Katima Mulilo. A coronavirus test specimen was collected from her on 14 August. She does not have Covid-19-related symptoms, Shangula reported.