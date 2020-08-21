Cameroon: UNVDA Ndop - Innovative Scheme Awaited to Enhance Production

New UNVDA Board Chairman, Dr Bernard Nwana commissioned to ensure implementation of Government's 2020 roadmap in rice production.

"Ensure that the government's 2020 roadmap to increase rice production by at least 20% is achieved". That is the challenge staring the new Board Chairman of Upper Nun Valley Development Authority(UNVDA), on the face, Dr Nwana Sama Bernard who was commissioned in Bamenda on August 19, 2020 by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe. The event was the Extraordinary Board meeting of the Agro-Industry during which Dr Nwana Bernard emerged as the new Board Chairman on the strength of a Presidential Decree. He succeeds late Tikela Kemone who died on May 1, 2020.

In effect, UNVDA has its place in the economy of the North West and West regions and Minister Gabriel Mbairobe challenged the new leadership of the UNVDA to give visibility to the Head of State's option to modernise rural agriculture The way forward according to the Minister is for Dr. Nwana Bernard to enhance performance with new and innovative strategies which lead to an increase in production productivity of rice. It is also about the development of the Upper Nun Valley area, Intensification of rice production, organising rice farmers into professional farming groups, seed multiplication, opening of access roads and accelerating progress towards emergence for farmers and the nation. Second generation agriculture is the answer and to achieve; UNVDA is expected to modernise their production tools and acquire new equipment. It is against this backdrop that the Minister instructed the new Board Chairman to immediately embark on a new Strategic plan.

The fragile security and economic situation surrounding the UNVDA environment may not help matters but; there is hope with the experience of the new Board Chairman expected to make things happen. The General Manager of UNVDA, Andangfung Eric earlier told Cameroon Tribune that the Agro-Industry is currently transplanting rice on some 3,700 hectares and working to open up blocked canals with the socio-political and security crisis rocking the entire region to blame. The agro-industry is in dire need of sufficient funds to buy inputs and rehabilitate existing perimeters.