Cameroon: Fight Against Covid-19 - Focal Points Instructed to Facilitate Screening

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute gave instructions to members of government on the effective ways of eradicating the coronavirus pandemic, yesterday August 20, 2020.

Members of government would have to encourage their staff to do the COVID-19 screening, appoint focal points to facilitate the operation within the public administration, give preference to the local industry in the acquisition of protective masks and hand sanitisers as well as avoid ordering locally manufactured products from abroad.

These are the instructions the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute gave members of government as the country intensifies the fight against COVID-19. He on August 20, 2020 through videoconferencing chaired the weekly meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee in charge of evaluating and monitoring the implementation of Government's response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon. The Prime Minister reiterated that the wearing of protective masks in public spaces remains in force and urged the National Gendarmerie and Police in charge of ensuring the respect of the measure to use an educational and non-repressive approach by encouraging people to wear the masks.

Thursday, August 20, 2020 evaluating meeting came amidst frantic efforts the country is making to contain the spread of COVID-19 and cure its patients. The Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie presented the current situation of the pandemic in the country. He disclosed that out of the 18,662 cases recorded to date in Cameroon, the number of patients cured is 17,065 against 408 deaths. He said the cure rate has therefore risen from 91.2 per cent last week to 91.4 per cent and the case-fatality rate remains at 2.1 per cent. For Cameroon to succeed in fighting against the pandemic, massive screening has to be intensified through the conduct of mobile caravans and establishment of sampling units within administrations. The operational capacities of health districts would have to be strengthened to enable them search for and monitor infected persons. Mayors and religious leaders have to demonstrate greater involvement in raising awareness among the population as part of the safety measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other issues examined during the meeting were the progress report on the work of the public-private sector platform in charge of proposing measures to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 health crisis presented by the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze and the contribution of craftsmen to the local production of masks presented by the Minister of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft, Achille Bassilekin III. The Minister in charge of Handicraft indicated that currently, some 2,680,000 masks have already been produced by local craftsmen and additional stocks will be placed on the market in the coming weeks, thanks to the allocation from the Special National Solidarity Fund for the fight against COVID-19 and its economic and social impact.