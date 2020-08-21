Namibia: Students, Management Clash Over Campus Safety

20 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Wilka Kayoko

The University of Namibia (Unam) students at the Hage Geingob campus are up in arms against the institution's authorities over the unavailability of isolation facilities as well as safety precautions to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

This comes after a few students at the campus, which accommodates the university's health sciences, tested positive for Covid-19.

The students wrote a letter to the university with a host of other complains, withdrawing themselves from any clinical teaching or mass lectures as a precautionary measure.

They also complained about shared sanitation facilities and toilets, which they said exposed them and their family members to the virus.

"We as a campus have also failed to evaluate the health status of our students and we have no data on which of our students are possibly immunocompromised or would be deemed as a World Health Organisation high risk," the letter read.

"Logbook requirements have not been reduced", and they are still expected to write their post-rotation test as scheduled, the students wrote.

Responding to the letter, Unam marketing officer Simon Namesho said the institution has been cautious since the outbreak of the pandemic, and has also withdrawn students from practical sessions.

"These students are instructed to remain in their hostel rooms, while knowing they have tested positive while waiting for limited isolation facilities provided by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and as from our first experience, this can take more than 24 hours," Namesho said.

"Health training has health risks, and Covid-19 exposure is one of many," he said.

He said the university is strictly implementing the stage 3 state of emergency regulations.

"As a new threat, the schools within the Faculty of Health Sciences review the situation on a daily basis so that the risk is reduced as much as possible while continuing with quality education to the best of our abilities," Namesho said.

