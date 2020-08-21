Nigeria: Obasanjo - God Can Call Me Home After 20 More Years

20 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday said he wished to live for 20 more years after which God could call him home.

Obasanjo, 83 years, spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the first year coronation anniversary of the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Bakare, Jamolu II.

Oba Bakare received the staff of office from a former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on May 21, 2019 as the 9th Agura of Gbagura.

Obasanjo, who joined other dignitaries at an interdenominational service organised to mark the celebration, said he wished to be at the 20 years anniversary of the monarch, adding that God could take his life after fulfilling the dream.

He said, "I will be here to celebrate your 20 years anniversary with you whether I am invited or not.

"By the time I partake in celebrating your 20th anniversary with you, if God wishes he can call me to come and meet him in heaven because I know by that time, I will be above 100 years."

The former president advised the monarch to always ensure unity among traditional rulers in yorubaland.

