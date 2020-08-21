South Africa: More Than 900 Suspects Arrested As Gauteng Police Trace Suspects of Gender Based Violence and Serious and Violent Crimes

press release

Gauteng police detectives went all out last night to trace suspects that have been on the run after committing crimes related to gender based violence and other serious and violent crimes.

Amongst the over nine hundred (900) suspects arrested, one hundred and thirty-nine (139) are those that committed crime against women and children. More arrests are imminent as police in Gauteng have put more focus on arresting perpetrators of gender based violence during the month of August.

Suspects arrested last night are those that committed offences that include

Murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation, house robbery, business robbery, possession of hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Two hundred and sixty-five (265) suspects were arrested in Tshwane, two hundred and sixty-three (263) in Ekurhuleni, two hundred and forty-two in Johannesburg, seventy-one (71) in Sedibeng and sixty-three (63) in West Rand.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended the detectives who have since doubled the effort to ensure that perpetrators of gender based violence are hunted down and arrested. "The arrest of suspects who commit crime against women, children and the elderly will remain a priority in Gauteng. I would like to thank our detectives for their commitment and zeal in dealing decisively with perpetrators of gender based violence in the best interest of justice for women and children" said Lieutenant General Mawela.

Police are still calling on victims of gender based violence to break the silence and report to the police as most of these crimes happens behind closed doors.