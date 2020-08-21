Namibia: Boost Food Security 'Before It's Too Late'

AN environmental education officer in the Ohangwena region has called on the government to vigorously accelerate agricultural production to achieve food security.

This would also lighten the government's burden to provide Namibians with social grants and food aid due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Esther Hango from the Eenhana Multipurpose Youth Centre in the Ohangwena region says it is a well-known fact that agriculture is the backbone of Namibia's economy and that food security is key to social well-being.

She says the pandemic has worsened the lack of food among poor rural communities and those living in a peri-urban set-up, who mainly depend on subsistence farming and informal trading.

Many households currently depend on government food aid and drought-relief programmes, she says.

"It is therefore important that the government should accelerate agricultural production and not wait until the pandemic has come to an end, as that will be too late," she says.

Hango says the main challenges hampering food security in the country is climate change, poor agricultural infrastructure and a lack of modern agricultural technology, which led to low production.

She proposes increased agricultural production as a solution.

"Increasing agricultural production among all essential services should be the government's priority, followed by health since the pandemic is already here. Namibia needs to scale up by prioritising agricultural infrastructure and adopting improved modern technology. Farmers and individuals who are contributing to the agricultural value chain cannot stay locked up, since this will lead to more poverty," she says.

Hango says leaders and institutions supporting agricultural growth need to act with urgency if Namibia is serious about increased agricultural production.

"We need to mobilise resources from current investments and partners to uplift food security in the country. We need to strengthen resilience in the food production system to ensure the country is ready for any future risk - especially those related to health and climate change," Hango says.

She says small-scale farmers should be assisted to improve production so that more jobs can be created.

Namibia should learn from the current pandemic to secure the agricultural sector and build resilience in the food production system.

"The role of agriculture in boosting the economy and improving livelihoods should be taken seriously so that the country can compete in both the local and global market and be able to tackle any risk which may arise in the future," Hango says.