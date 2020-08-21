Namibia: Boost Food Security 'Before It's Too Late'

21 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Absalom Shigwedha

AN environmental education officer in the Ohangwena region has called on the government to vigorously accelerate agricultural production to achieve food security.

This would also lighten the government's burden to provide Namibians with social grants and food aid due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Esther Hango from the Eenhana Multipurpose Youth Centre in the Ohangwena region says it is a well-known fact that agriculture is the backbone of Namibia's economy and that food security is key to social well-being.

She says the pandemic has worsened the lack of food among poor rural communities and those living in a peri-urban set-up, who mainly depend on subsistence farming and informal trading.

Many households currently depend on government food aid and drought-relief programmes, she says.

"It is therefore important that the government should accelerate agricultural production and not wait until the pandemic has come to an end, as that will be too late," she says.

Hango says the main challenges hampering food security in the country is climate change, poor agricultural infrastructure and a lack of modern agricultural technology, which led to low production.

She proposes increased agricultural production as a solution.

"Increasing agricultural production among all essential services should be the government's priority, followed by health since the pandemic is already here. Namibia needs to scale up by prioritising agricultural infrastructure and adopting improved modern technology. Farmers and individuals who are contributing to the agricultural value chain cannot stay locked up, since this will lead to more poverty," she says.

Hango says leaders and institutions supporting agricultural growth need to act with urgency if Namibia is serious about increased agricultural production.

"We need to mobilise resources from current investments and partners to uplift food security in the country. We need to strengthen resilience in the food production system to ensure the country is ready for any future risk - especially those related to health and climate change," Hango says.

She says small-scale farmers should be assisted to improve production so that more jobs can be created.

Namibia should learn from the current pandemic to secure the agricultural sector and build resilience in the food production system.

"The role of agriculture in boosting the economy and improving livelihoods should be taken seriously so that the country can compete in both the local and global market and be able to tackle any risk which may arise in the future," Hango says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.