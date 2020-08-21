Namibia: Banks to Cut Interest Tomorrow

NAMIBIANS planning taking out loans today would be well advised to wait until tomorrow, when two of the country's commercial banks will reduce by 0.25% how much they charge per dollar.

Additionally, investors have a day to put away their money at the current rate.

Bank Windhoek and Nedbank confirmed yesterday they would adjust their prime lending and mortgage rate tomorrow following yesterday's central bank announcement on another repo rate cut.

First National Bank indicated they would adjust their rates on Monday, 24 August.

The Bank of Namibia on Wednesday announced commercial banks will now be borrowing at 0,25% lower than before.

This represents a 25 basis point reduction from the 4% benchmark rate to a historical low of 3,75%.

Bank Windhoek indicated yesterday the prime lending rate will decrease by 0,25% from 7,75% to 7,50% per annum from tomorrow.

Individuals seeking to buy residential or business properties will from tomorrow be charged 0,25% less, from 8,75% to 8,50% per annum.

Claire Hobbs, chief treasurer of Bank Windhoek, said this highlights the challenge the central bank faces to stimulate the economy through cheap credit, while ensuring returns on various portfolios domestically remain encouraging.

"With the prime rate having fallen by 2,75% since January 2020, the Bank of Namibia is trading off the need to stimulate the economy through growth in loans and advances while simultaneously ensuring savings and investments remain within Namibia," she said.

The central bank has embarked on a contracting monetary policy since mid-2019, aided by the depressed domestic demand, which is slowing down the upward movement in the price of goods and services.

The low annual inflation rate of 2,1% recorded at the end of June and July provided the central bank with the comfort to cut the benchmark interest rate, while real returns are still provided on savings.

In terms of savings and money market accounts, Claire explained that retail rates do change with the same effective date but not all products change and not necessarily by the same amount as the repo change.

The business community has not displayed an appetite for the affordable credit environment yet.

Commercial banks are reportedly also extending more repayment holidays than loans, as N$9,2 billion worth of loan-repayment holidays were provided since April this year.

