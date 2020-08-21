Tanzania: Some MPs, Who Made It From Political Cold to Limelight

21 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE Tanzanian political landscape has been recently coloured with some politicians, who were in the political cold for some time, but made a comeback through the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to vie legislative nomination.

As the clock tick towards the general election, CCM has announced the names of successful members who will fly its flag in the October's polls in various constituencies.

Some of the notable comebacks included, Christopher Ole Sendeka, Anne Killango-Malecela and Vita Kawawa.

Mr Sendeka former Njombe Regional Commissioner has been endorsed to vie for Simanjiro constituency in Manyara Region.

Mr Sendeka formerly served the constituency for a decade from 2005 to 2015, before losing to Chadema's James ole Millya.

However, Mr Millya also defected to CCM on October 7, 2018, and was later re-elected in a by-election to represent the constituency under the ruling party.

Ms Malecela has been endorsed to contest for Same East, the constituency that she once served between 2005 and 2015. In 2000, she was appointed to a seat reserved for women by the President.

In 2005, she ran against the then Energy Minister Daniel Yona in the primary to represent CCM in the Same East constituency and won by a margin votes.

She went on to win in Same East in both 2005 and 2010, and defeated her opponent from Chadema, Ms Naghenjwa Kaboyoka.

Ms Malecela was then appointed the Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training in President Jakaya Kikwete's cabinet in January 2015.

In the 2015 general election, Ms Malecela and Kaboyoka faced off for the third time, only to see Ms Kaboyoka trumping by over 3,000 votes.

In March 2016, Malecela was appointed Regional Commissioner for Shinyanga Region by President John Magufuli. Mr Kawawa has been endorsed for Namtumbo constituency.

He was once the Member of Parliament for the same constituency for 10 years consecutively from 2005-2015. He also served as Kahama District Commissioner in 2016.

