Tanzania: New, Old Faces Feature in New List

THE ruling CCM has unveiled the names of selected candidates for parliamentary seats in the forthcoming General Election, with several big wigs losing to young blood.

CCM Secretary for Publicity and Ideology, Mr Humphrey Polepole unveiled the names after the candidates were approved by the party's National Executive Commitee (NEC) which convened in the capital Dodoma.

He said that the party has taken into account various factors in screening the candidates, including commitment in addressing people's challenges and those who could go with the speed of the fifth phase government.

Among the party bigwigs who lost nomination include Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, former Ministers for Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Jumanne Maghembe, Home Affairs' Minister, Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Christopher Chiza, the former Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Investment and Empowerment, Dr Mary Nagu, and former Bariadi West MP, Andrew Chenge.

The new faces in the parliamentary seats include Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson (Mbeya Urban), Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi , former Njombe Regional Commissioner Christopher Olesendeka, who is contesting for Simanjiro constituency . Other new faces are Fredrick Edward Lowassa (Monduli), former Regional Commissioner for Arusha Mrisho Gambo (Arusha Urban), Noah Molel, (Arumeru- West ) and Daniel Telemai, (Karatu). New candidates for Dar es Salaam constituencies include former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Prof Kitila Mkumbo (Ubungo), Issa Jumanne Mtemvu ( Kibamba ), Abbasi Gulam Tarimba (Kinondoni), Dorothy Kilave (Temeke), Arch Bishop of Glory of Christ Tanzania Church (GCTC ) Josephat Gwajima (Kawe), Abdallah Jafari Chaurembo (Mbagala), and Jerry William Slaa (Ukonga). In Iringa Region, only two candidates retained their seats, and these include Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development William Lukuvi (Ismani ) and Cosato Chumi (Mafinga Urban). New candidates who won nomination include Jesca Msambatavangu( Iringa Urban) Jackson Kiswaga (Kalenga), Exaud Kigahe (Mufindi North) and David Mwakiposa Kihenzile (Mufindi South ) and Justine Nyamoga (Kilolo). In Dodoma, new faces include Kenneth Ernest Nollo (Bahi), Deo Ndejembi (Chamwino) Mohammed Lujuo Moni ( Chemba) and George Natali Malima (Mpwapwa). Others are Tumaini Brayson Magessa Busanda, Nicodemus Maganga (Mbogwe), Florent Laurent Kyombo (Nkenge) Ndaisaba Luholo (Ngara ), and Ezra Chiwelesa (Biharamulo ). In Kilimanjao, former CRDB Bank Executive Director, Dr Charles Steven Kimei will contest for Vunjo Parliamentary seat, Prof Patrick Ndakidemi (Moshi Rural) - Saashisha Mafue (Hai) and Anne Kilango Malecela (Same East). Some of the contestants who retained their seats include William Ole Nasha (Ngorongoro), Dr John Palangyo (Arumeru East), Faustine Ndungulile (Kigamboni), Zungu Azan Mussa (Ilala), Bonna ladislausi Kamol ( Segerea), Livingstone Lusinde ( Mvumi), Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai (Kongwa) and Anthony Mavunde (Dodoma Urban).