Tanzania: Simba - Chama, Miquissone Will Stay

SIMBA SC Head of Information and Communication, Haji Manara has broken ice on Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone insisting none of them will leave the club this season.

Manara either rubbished the claim that the club has no intention of selling them.

Manara broke ice on the duo to challenge several media outlets that claimed the two players would soon depart.

He further clarified why those players had delayed (Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone) to return for training with his fellow colleagues.

"There have been a lot of rumours regarding these players (Miquissone and Chama) but it should be clear both players have contracts with Simba and they are not for sale. Miquissone had left for family reasons and will return on Saturday."

According to Manara, Chama is on his way to return in the country from Zambia and two hours later he was in Dar es Salaam.

Regarding the "Simba Day finale", Manara said they expect an attendance of 90,000 fans at Mkapa and Uhuru Stadium.

Mkapa Stadium carries a capacity of 60,000 fans and Uhuru Stadium with 30,000.

"It is going to be historic as we are going to fill both stadiums (Mkapa and Uhuru). A total of 90,000 fans will witness Simba Day."

On that day (Saturday) Vital'O from Burundi will grace Simba Day together with a powerful performance from Rolls Royce Musician from Africa Diamond Platinumz.

Moreover Twanga Pepeta band, Tunda Man, Major Kunta and Mwasiti will so deliver the performance. Vital'O are expected to arrive today at 11:00 am.

According to 2019/20 season, Vital'O were placed sixth in the standings, they finished third in 2018/19 season and fourth in 2017/18.

Prior to the decision to play with Vital'O, Simba planned to invite Al Ahly of Egypt but due to the coronavirus scare it was difficult for them to come.

Accompanied with Simba Sports Club Chairman Mohammed Dewji asserted that he will not leave Simba SC and Simba fans should not worry.

The entrance to Uhuru Stadium will be 2,000/-, there will be a big screen which will project the players and technical bench when they arrive.

Before the kickoff both teams will march at Uhuru Stadium and wave to the fans at Uhuru Stadium.

The entries at Mkapa Stadium will be 7,000/- at the round seats, 20,000/- in VIP C, 30,000/- VIP B, 40,000/- in VIP A and 150,000/- Platinum tickets.

He added that the first ten people to buy platinum tickets will get a chance to attend in the special event that will take place on Sunday at 7:00 pm at the Serena Hotel in which players and the technical bench will also take part.