Tanzania: Success in Turkey From Tanzania

THE Ambassador of Tanzania to Turkey, Prof Elizabeth Kiondo has received a 'Golden Brain' award as a symbol of outstanding achievement on behalf of Mudrik Muhammed Haji who graduated at the Bahcesehir University (BAU) in Istanbul.

The 25-year-old Tanzanian pursuing Electrical and Electronics Engineering studies graduated at the Turkey-based university with first-class honors from the 2019-2020 academic year graduation ceremony that was held online.

A statement issued by the university revealed that Mr Haji received an award that was given to best performing students every year.

He attended the graduation ceremony in the country through a virtual ceremony due to the pandemic; where he was joined by his relatives as the President of BAU Global, Enver Yücel and the President of the University, Prof Şirin Karadeniz handed the award to the Tanzanian ambassador.

"I aim to bring change to my country. I think the experience I have learned will help me achieve goals I have set," Mr Haji remarked on his achievement.

He narrated that he decided to go and study in Turkey after receiving advice from friends and upon attaining a scholarship.

Born in Zanzibar Island, Haji, the firstborn from a family of three, added: "I had a good school life, and I learned many things about their country, culture, and language."

The President of BAU Global stated that the university has set an example across the world in distant learning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are taking excellent steps for becoming a research university; as the role of the university should be in a structure that researches and contribute to science and technology, beyond just giving the student a diploma," stated Yücel.

Prof Karadeniz said that the university was very excited as 5000 students have graduated even though the ceremony was conducted online.

"We are very excited about our 5000 students who have graduated. We held an online graduation ceremony due to the pandemic. However, we will hold a face-to-face ceremony within the framework of coronavirus measures, specifically for faculty and department," explained Prof Karadeniz.

He further mentioned that 4300 students from 124 countries have graduated; and from now on, they will have to adapt to the rapidly changing and developing business life, but they have already gained the competencies and qualifications at the university.

"Our international students are ambassadors of our country, this is also very important for our country. It has made us very happy that our highest ranked student this year is from Tanzania," stated Prof Karadeniz.