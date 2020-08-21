Tanzania: Party Runs Names of Candidates to Vie in October Elections

THE list of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) countrywide candidates, who would be fielded as Member of Parliament (MPs) to fly the party's flag was on Thursday made public.

In the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) screening, majority of those, who had defected from the opposition side lost chances in the final nomination stages.

However, the party assured all the members who had shown interest that still there are many posts within the party to exploit.

Citing some, the then Kilombero MP, Mr Peter Lijualikali on Chadema, but defected failed to make it in CCM primaries. His only hope was banked on the party's NEC decision now for any post.

The same applied to the then Kinondoni legislator, Mr Maulid Mtulia on CUF ticket, but defected to CCM, where he was defeated in the primaries.

Another defector, who suffered the defeat, was Mr Julias Kalanga, the then Monduli (Chadema) MP, lost to Mr Fredrick Lowassa.

Others included Mr Joshua Nassari (Arumeru East Constituency on former Chadema ticket), Mr Abdalah Mtolea (Temeke on former CUF ticket), and former Chadema Secretary General, Dr Vincent Mashinji, who tried Kawe constituency, but lost to Bishop Josephat Gwanjima.

However, those who were nominated included Cecil Mwambe ( Ndanda) Mwita Waitara (Tarime rural), Dr Godwin Mollel ( Siha) and David Silinde (Tunduma). Others were Pauline Gekul (Babati urban), Dr Makundi (Ukerewe) and Zubery Kuchauka (Liwale).

While, announcing the CCM final nomination results yesterday in Dodoma, the ruling Party's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole congratulated all party's members who were endorsed, and urged those who lost to remain calm, because some posts are still there for them.