Tanzania: Party Runs Names of Candidates to Vie in October Elections

21 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

THE list of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) countrywide candidates, who would be fielded as Member of Parliament (MPs) to fly the party's flag was on Thursday made public.

In the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) screening, majority of those, who had defected from the opposition side lost chances in the final nomination stages.

However, the party assured all the members who had shown interest that still there are many posts within the party to exploit.

Citing some, the then Kilombero MP, Mr Peter Lijualikali on Chadema, but defected failed to make it in CCM primaries. His only hope was banked on the party's NEC decision now for any post.

The same applied to the then Kinondoni legislator, Mr Maulid Mtulia on CUF ticket, but defected to CCM, where he was defeated in the primaries.

Another defector, who suffered the defeat, was Mr Julias Kalanga, the then Monduli (Chadema) MP, lost to Mr Fredrick Lowassa.

Others included Mr Joshua Nassari (Arumeru East Constituency on former Chadema ticket), Mr Abdalah Mtolea (Temeke on former CUF ticket), and former Chadema Secretary General, Dr Vincent Mashinji, who tried Kawe constituency, but lost to Bishop Josephat Gwanjima.

However, those who were nominated included Cecil Mwambe ( Ndanda) Mwita Waitara (Tarime rural), Dr Godwin Mollel ( Siha) and David Silinde (Tunduma). Others were Pauline Gekul (Babati urban), Dr Makundi (Ukerewe) and Zubery Kuchauka (Liwale).

While, announcing the CCM final nomination results yesterday in Dodoma, the ruling Party's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole congratulated all party's members who were endorsed, and urged those who lost to remain calm, because some posts are still there for them.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.