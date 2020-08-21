Tanzania: Woman Sentenced to Death By Hanging for Six Murders

THE High Court of Tanzania in Bukoba has convicted Esther Amani (36) from Kalenge Village in Biharamulo District of murder after she was found guilty of killing six family members and was sentenced to death by hanging.

State Attorney Chema Maswi told the High Court during the hearing of the case that on October 20, 2011 Amani wilfully administered poison in a water container that the unsuspecting family members drank and died.

Those killed were identified as Wilbard Melchior (husband), Veronica Wilbard (wife) and their four children: Elvirc Wilbard, Dorothea Wilbard, Gustar Wilbard and Honoratha Wilbard, all from Kalenge Village in Biharamulo District.

Before passing the sentence Judge Lucia Kairo said 11 prosecution witnesses, who testified, included the daughter of the accused, were trustful.

A report from the government chemist, which was tendered as exhibit 4, confirmed that the six family members died after drinking poisoned water.

"The evidence clearly shows that the accused (Esther) acted with malice aforethought and there was no other killer, but her," she ruled.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Tanzania in Bukoba has convicted Shiranga Bunzali (26) from Kagunamo Village in Muleba District of murder after found guilty of killing former councillor for Kimwani Sylvester Mliga (CUF) and sentenced him to death by hanging.

State Attorney Juma Mahona, assisted by Grey Uhagire, told the court during the hearing of the murder case that the offence was committed on January 31, 2016.

He told the court that at about 8.00pm on the fateful date a group of bandits armed with machetes broke the front door and fatally wounded Mliga, who was watching a TV in the sitting room.

According to the prosecutor, the accused (Bunzali) was later arrested by villagers, who handed him to the police after chopping off his left ear.

Before passing the sentence Judge Sam Rumanyika said he was satisfied with the evidence and the accused confessed before a Justice of the Peace that his confession was made voluntarily.

In another development, Director of Case Management and Coordination of Investigation Hashim Ngole has appealed to Tanzanians to cooperate and appear before the court when they are called as witnesses. He said witnesses were important in the dispensation of justice.